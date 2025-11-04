Dick Cheney, former vice president, dies at 84

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 24: Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney introduces U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on February 24, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dick Cheney, the former vice president to George W. Bush, has died at the age of 84.

The family released a statement announcing his death, “Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old. His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed. The former Vice President died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.”

