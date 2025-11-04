Dick Cheney, former vice president, dies at 84

Dick Cheney LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 24: Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney introduces U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on February 24, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Dick Cheney, the former vice president to George W. Bush, has died at the age of 84.

Read more trending news

The family released a statement announcing his death, “Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old. His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed. The former Vice President died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.”

Check back for more on this breaking story.

Latest noteworthy deaths:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!