Blue Cross Blue Shield $2.67B settlement: Claimants should see payments soon

FILE PHOTO: Claimants should soon be getting their portion of a $2.67 billion class action settlement.

A long-running class-action suit involving health insurance provider Blue Cross Blue Shield should be coming to an end, and claimants should be seeing their payments soon.

[ Read more trending news ]

The Indy Star reported that an antitrust class action lawsuit was filed against more than 35 Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, claiming the company limited competition, resulting in higher premiums and fewer options.

The insurance company denied the allegations, but the case was still settled in 2020, WIS reported.

The deadline to make a claim was back in November 2021, and about six million people submitted. The suit dates back to 2013.

People could have filed a claim if they had certain Blue Cross Blue Shield plans from February 2008 to October 2020, the settlement website stated. Self-funded accounts had to have been held Sept. 1, 2015, to Oct. 16, 2020. Dependents, beneficiaries, and non-employees were not eligible to be claimants.

Of the $2.67 billion settlement amount, $1.9 billion is available after attorney fees and other expenses.

The settlement website said the company will start issuing payments this month, with claimants getting $333 per claim, the newspaper reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group