Bernard Hill, ‘Titanic’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor dies at 79

Bernard Hill LONDON - AUGUST 28: Actor Bernard Hill addresses the audience at "The Fellowship Festival 2004" aimed at J R R Tolkien fans, at Alexandra Palace on August 28, 2004 in London. The Lord of the Rings-themed event features merchandise exhibitions, signings and presentations by experts from The Tolkien Society, and festivities run into the evening with a Bilbo Baggins Singalong and The Fellowship Feast. (Photo by Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images) (Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images)

British actor Bernard Hill has died at the age of 79.

Hill’s agent, Lou Coulson, confirmed his death to the BBC. Hill died early Sunday morning. No cause of death has been given.

Hill’s breakout role was in “Boys from the Blackstuff,” on the BBC, Deadline reported. He starred as Yosser Hughes. It aired in 1983 and it won a BAFTA for Best Drama Series.

Hill played the ship’s Captain Edward Smith in James Cameron’s 1997 “Titanic” movie, according to CNN. He also appeared as Theoden, King of Rohan, in “The Lod of the Rings” series by Peter Jackson.

His other films include “Gandhi,” “Shirley Valentine” and “The Scorpion King,” CNN reported. He also was in “Valkyrie” which was a Tom Cruise movie, Deadline reported.

Hill was most recently acting in the drama, “The Responder” with Martin Freeman which just started to air its second season on BBC One, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

He was born on Dec. 17, 1944, in Manchester, England, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hill was supposed to be at a comic-book event in Liverpool Saturday but he canceled last minute.

“We’re heartbroken to hear the news of Bernard Hill’s passing,” the convention said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “A great loss. Thinking of his family at this very sad time and wishing them a lot of strength.”

Hill is survived by his wife, Marianna Hill as well as his son, Gabriel, Variety reported.

