Anna Kepner’s stepbrother charged as adult with murder, sexual abuse

FILE PHOTO: Anna Kepner was found dead onboard the Carnival Horizon. Her younger brother has been charged in her death.

The stepbrother of the teenager who was found dead under a bed on a Carnival Cruise Line ship has been charged as an adult for her sexual assault and murder.

Anna Kepner, 18, was with her family on the Carnival Horizon ship last November.

Her body was found under a bed in the stateroom that she shared with her two siblings, including her 16-year-old stepbrother, identified as T.H. in court documents.

Her body was wrapped in a blanket and covered by life vests, ABC News reported in November.

Kepner’s cause of death was mechanical asphyxiation, or when an object or force stops someone from breathing, WFTV reported.

Her stepbrother was initially charged as a juvenile, but the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday that he is now charged as an adult with aggravated sexual abuse and murder, the AP reported.

The ship was in international waters when the alleged crimes occurred, and it returned to PortMiami as planned on Nov. 8, the day after Kepner was found, WTVJ reported.

The case was sealed against the stepbrother until he was charged as an adult.

T.H. faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted, according to WTVJ.

Kepner was supposed to graduate from high school in May, ABC News reported. She had planned to join the military.

© 2026 Cox Media Group