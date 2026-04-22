Andre the Giant to be honored with NC highway historical marker

Andre the Giant, the late professional wrestling legend and movie star, will be recognized by the state of North Carolina when a highway historical marker is unveiled on Thursday in an area where he once lived.

According to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, the North Carolina Highway Historical Marker will be dedicated at the intersection of N.C. 73 and Old N.C. 220 in Ellerbe, located about 82 miles east of downtown Charlotte.

Born Andre René Roussimoff in 1946 and dubbed as the “Eighth Wonder of the World” by pro wrestling promoters, “The Princess Bride” actor bought nine acres of property in Ellerbe in August 1978. Andre, who died in 1993, was familiar with the area because of his ties with promoters in Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro, Rocky Mount and smaller communities in the state.

He would eventually expand his holdings, owning a 194-acre ranch along Big Mountain Creek, the North Carolina Department of Natural & Cultural Resources said in its release.

“Although he was one of the most famous athletes in the world, in Ellerbe he could enjoy a slower pace of life, participate in the community, and even take part in local civic efforts,” the agency wrote. “One of these efforts involved opposing a proposed radioactive waste site in Richmond County, where his voice carried significant influence.

“The people of Ellerbe came to know Roussimoff as a gentle, thoughtful man who valued privacy and friendship.”

Born with acromegaly, a rare hormonal disorder that causes bones to grow at an accelerated rate, Andre stood 6-foot-3 and weighed 200 pounds by the time he was 12, according to a WWE news release.

Andre traveled around the world and wrestled in several promotions, but he was part of the biggest event in pro wrestling history.

At WrestleMania III at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan, Andre faced WWF (now WWE) champion Hulk Hogan in the main event on March 29, 1987, before an announced paid crowd of 93,173 and 160 closed-circuit venues.

Hogan had failed early in the match to slam Andre, whose weight before the match had been touted at 520 pounds.

But the heavyweight champion “Hulked up” and was able to slam the aging wrestling star. He then used a leg drop and pinned Andre to win the match.

Andre was honored by his peers as the first inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame in 1994, the WWE said.

Andre’s legacy continues where he used to live in Ellerbe and Richmond County, WWAY reported. A permanent exhibit at the Rankin Museum of American Heritage in Ellerbe features personal items from his life and career, according to The Pilot. The exhibit includes books, magazines, the wrestler’s oversized recliner, clothing, and even a skull from one of his prized longhorn cattle, the newspaper reported.

After his death on Jan. 28, 1993, Andre’s ashes were returned to his North Carolina property, WWAY reported.

The North Carolina Highway Historical Marker Program is a collaboration between the state’s Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and Department of Transportation.

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