Amazon Prime settlements: How to file a claim if you did not get an automatic refund

FILE PHOTO: Customers can now file claims for Amazon Prime refunds stemming from an FTC settlement.

Now that automatic payments in the Federal Trade Commission’s settlement with Amazon over Prime memberships have gone out, the next phase of refunds has begun.

The FTC said that Amazon convinced customers to sign up for its Prime service but made it difficult to cancel the membership, CBS News reported.

Amazon agreed to pay $1.5 billion to customers and another $1 billion civil penalty in the case.

The massive online retailer did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement.

Millions of customers did not have to file a claim to get their portion of the settlement. The $51 refund was paid out automatically. They signed up and used the Prime benefits fewer than three times over a 12-month period, CBS News explained. Benefits include not only the free two-day shipping but also Prime Video and Amazon Music.

Those payments were sent in November and December, according to Live Now Fox.

But if you did not get the pay out and believe you are entitled to it, you can file a claim on the settlement website. In those cases, people signed up for Prime through a “challenged enrollment flow” from June 23, 2019, to June 23, 2025, and used the Prime benefits three to 10 times over a 12-month period.

The settlement says that those who are eligible will be notified by email or mail if they need to submit a claim. The letters will be postmarked by Jan. 23, with customers having 180 days to file a claim. Once filed, Amazon will review it within 30 days. If found valid, the company will issue the payment by PayPal, Venmo or checks, depending on how a claimant wants their refund.

For more information on the settlement, you can email Amazon or click here.

