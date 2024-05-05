Alligator spotted waiting in line at Starbucks drive-thru

Waiting in line: Customers at a Starbucks drive-thru noticed an alligator patiently awaiting its turn. (North Port Fire Rescue )

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Apparently, even alligators enjoy a latte or cappuccino to start their day.

Customers waiting in line at a Starbucks drive-thru in Southwest Florida were startled to see a 5-foot reptile in the roadway, WBBH-TV reported.

Customers at the North Port store at 1595 Grand Venture Drive called North Port Fire Rescue, which happened to be close to the Starbucks.

“We were washing the trucks and doing our morning duties when we heard someone yelling for us at Starbucks,” Dave Ingalls, North Port Fire Rescue’s district chief, told the television station.

Ingalls and his colleagues contacted the North Port Police Department and were able to safely remove the alligator to a nearby pond, the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

“Who knew our mornings could get so wild?” the agency wrote. “Remember folks, even on your morning coffee run, always expect the unexpected! Stay safe out there!”

