Air New Zealand introduces Skynest, bunk beds in the air

FILE PHOTO: An Air New Zealand plane is seen at Auckland Airport. The company is introducing Skynest pods. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Air New Zealand has introduced a new way to fly: bunk beds.

The airline calls it Economy Skynest, and it will be on new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Six spaces will feature bunk beds with a mattress, bedding, privacy curtain, seat belt, reading light, charging port, and an amenity kit, the company said.

The option has been in development for more than six years, travel blog The Points Guy said.

The semi-private space comes at a cost. The airline will charge $495 NZD for a four-hour session, CNN reported.

There are some rules, including no eating, no audio without headphones, and no shoes. The airline also asks that people not get out of bed frequently during the four-hour block, according to The Points Guy.

Once the session is done, you’ll be awakened either by increasing lighting or, if that doesn’t work, a flight attendant, and then you’ll have to go back to your regular seat.

Passengers who pay for the comfort will be able to “stretch out, lie flat and get a few hours’ proper rest in the air,” Air New Zealand Chief Executive Nikhil Ravishankar said.

The airline already offers Skycouch, which allows three seats to make a flat surface when the footrests are raised. United Airlines introduced a similar feature earlier this year.

Initially, Air New Zealand will offer Skynest on flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Auckland, one of the longest routes in the world. Tickets go on sale on May 18 for flights starting in November.

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