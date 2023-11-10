2024 Grammy nominations: SZA leads nominations with 9, Taylor Swift earns 6 nods

Album of the Year ACCRA, GHANA - SEPTEMBER 24: Sza performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Alternative R&B and neo-soul singer SZA leads the Grammy nominations thanks to her hit “Kill Bill” and her second album “SOS,” The Associated Press reported.

>> Read more trending news

The nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards were announced Friday morning with SZA getting nine nominations for record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance, album of the year, best progressive R&B album, best pop duo/group performance, best traditional R&B performance, best R&B song and best melodic rap performance.

The soundtrack from “Barbie” earned 11 nominations, the AP reported, including four of five nods in the visual media song category.

Women are dominating the nominations with Jon Batiste the lone man in the record and album of the year categories.

Phoebe Bridgers is nominated for seven awards, six of them with her band boygenius.

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff have six nominations each.

The Grammy Awards will be handed out on Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Here are the nominees in selected categories:

Record Of The Year

Worship - Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough - boygenius

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”]- Billie Eilish

On My Mama - Victoria Monét

Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Kill Bill- SZA

Album Of The Year

World Music Radio- Jon Batiste

the record- boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd- Lana Del Rey

The Age Of Pleasure- Janelle Monáe

GUTS- Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights- Taylor Swift

SOS- SZA

Song Of The Year

A&W- Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

Anti-Hero- Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Butterfly - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

Flowers- Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

Kill Bill- Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

Vampire- Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”]Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War And Treaty

Best Pop Solo Performance

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Paint The Town Red- Doja Cat

What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] - Billie Eilish

Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile

Candy Necklace -Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish

Karma - Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

Ghost In The Machine - SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo

- (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran

Midnights - Taylor Swift

Best Rock Performance

Sculptures Of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys

More Than A Love Song - Black Pumas

Not Strong Enough - boygenius

Rescued - Foo Fighters

Lux Æterna - Metallica

Best Metal Performance

Bad Man - Disturbed

Phantom Of The Opera - Ghost

72 Seasons - Metallica

Hive Mind - Slipknot

Jaded - Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

Angry - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Emotion Sickness - Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)

Not Strong Enough - Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)

Rescued - Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are - Foo Fighters

Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons - Metallica

This Is Why - Paramore

In Times New Roman... - Queens Of The Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

Belinda Says - Alvvays

Body Paint - Arctic Monkeys

Cool About It - boygenius

A&W - Lana Del Rey

This Is Why - Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car - Arctic Monkeys

The Record - boygenius

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island - Gorillaz

I Inside The Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey

Best R&B Performance

Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown

Back To Love - Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley

ICU - Coco Jones

How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monét

Kill Bill - SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Simple - Babyface Featuring Coco Jones

Lucky - Kenyon Dixon

Hollywood - Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

Good Morning - PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol

Love Language - SZA

Best R&B Song

Angel - Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

Back To Love - Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)

ICU - Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

On My Mama - Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

Snooze - Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Since I Have A Lover - 6LACK

The Love Album: Off The Grid - Diddy

Nova - Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy

The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

SOS - SZA

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out - Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones

Special Occasion - Emily King

JAGUAR II - Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP - Summer Walker

Best Rap Performance

The Hillbillies - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Love Letter - Black Thought

Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

Players - Coi Leray

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Sittin’ On Top Of The World - Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

Attention - Doja Cat

Spin Bout U - Drake & 21 Savage

All My Life - Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

Low - SZA

Best Rap Song

Attention - Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

Barbie World [From Barbie The Album] - Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

Just Wanna Rock - Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

Rich Flex - Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Rap Album

Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL - Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLIANS - Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III - Nas

UTOPIA - Travis Scott

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 38 Record of the Year nominee - “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: (L-R) Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacusand Julien Baker of Boygenius perform at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

©2023 Cox Media Group