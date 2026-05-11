11 hospitalized in apparent boat explosion

FILE PHOTO: A possible explosion on board a boat in Miami burned nearly a dozen people.

MIAMI — Nearly a dozen people were hurt in an apparent explosion on board a boat in Miami.

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The blast happened Saturday afternoon near the Haulover Sandbar at about 12:45 p.m., WFOR reported.

A captain told WPLG that a boat exploded while being started. He suggested a gas leak.

“When we looked back out, we saw three people flying off the boat and a puff of smoke,” another witness, Patrick Lee, told WPLG.

Adriana Rojas was one of the 11 people hurt during a Mother’s Day weekend event. She called her husband, Anthony Torres, after the blast.

He told WPLG, “She was screaming, ‘Help me! Help me! I’m burned! The boat burned up! Help me! Help me!’”

Torres said his wife had second-degree burns over her legs, chest and arms.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, WFOR reported.

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