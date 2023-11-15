Travis Scott covers 'GQ's Men of the Year issue, opens up about Astroworld tragedy

In his spread for GQ's 28th annual Men of the Year issue, Travis Scott opened up about the tragedy that was the 2021 Astroworld Festival.

"I mean I was just overly devastated," Scott said of the fatal crowd crush that left many concertgoers dead and others injured. "I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost ...You just feel for those people. And their families."

He said the tragic moment was also devastating for the city of Houston, where it all took place.

When it came to making music and working on his latest album Utopia at the time, Travis said, "I got back into it probably like, I don't know, months and months and months after."

He added that "being able to channel some of the energy" into music was therapeutic.

With one of the album songs, "My Eyes," a track that references the crowd surge, the rapper said his goal was to illustrate to listeners that "I have pain too."

He added, "I have concerns, things that I think about, and the things I see on a day-to-day basis I think about them. And every day I want to find change in the things, to make things better, make myself better."

Elsewhere in the interview, Scott talks about his future plans to study architecture at Harvard, why he cares to continue making music and more.

