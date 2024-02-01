Toni Braxton & Cedric the Entertainer to co-headline Las Vegas residency

It's a mashup of R&B and comedy with the latest Las Vegas residency, a co-headlining tour featuring Toni Braxton and Cedric the Entertainer.

The two legends will join forces this spring for Love & Laughter, a series of music and comedy shows taking place at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

A press release on the concert says they'll bring their respective worlds live on stage as Toni will deliver some of her timeless R&B hits and Cedric will bring the jokes.

As of now, Love & Laughter has seven shows scheduled with the first set for Saturday, April 27, and the final performance set for Saturday, July 13.

Tickets are available for purchase on the The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.