Tiwa Savage launches music foundation to bring musical resources, education to Africa

Tiwa Savage is ready to unlock talent back home in Africa. She's launched the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation to help empower "the next generation of African creatives — through music, education, and opportunity," according to the foundation's website. The goal is to provide access to training, mentorship and other resources to aspiring musicians throughout Africa, especially those in underrepresented and underserved communities.

Its first initiative comes in the form of a partnership with Tiwa's alma mater, Berklee College of Music. Berklee in Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Intensive Music Program is a four-day program, the first to bring Berklee's wealth of knowledge to Lagos, Nigeria. It will give aspiring musicians in the city hands-on experience and resources in the music industry, as well as a chance to connect with leaders in the West African music marketplace. Students will learn about "the interconnection of all aspects of professional musicianship, including performance, songwriting, production, and music business," according to the program's description.

The Tiwa Savage Intensive Music Program will take place from April 23 to 26. Applications are open through March 20.

