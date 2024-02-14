On this day in Black history: Moorehouse College founded, Malcolm X's final speech, Boyz II Men and more

On this day in Black history, February 14:

-- In 1867, Augusta Institute was founded in the basement of Springfield Baptist Church in Augusta, Georgia. The private historically Black men's liberal arts school would later become Morehouse College to honor Henry Lyman Morehouse.

-- In 1965, Malcolm X delivered his "Speech at Ford Auditorium" in Detroit, following the bombing of his home in New York City the previous day. He was assassinated one week later, on February 21, while speaking at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem.

-- In 1991, R&B group Boyz II Men released their Grammy-winning debut studio album, Cooleyhighharmony, via Motown Records.

-- Happy birthday to Frederick Douglass, Gregory Hines, Gurira, Sayeed Shahidi, Phillip Lewis, Alshon Jeffery and Andwele "Dwele" Gardner.

