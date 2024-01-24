Tems, Ice Spice, Victoria Monét named 'Billboard' Women in Music honorees

Tems, Ice Spice and Victoria Monét are among this year's honorees at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

At the annual event, which honors female powerhouses who are shaping the music landscape, the women will join six others who will be taking home special awards in their respective categories.

Tems is the Breakthrough Honoree, Ice Spice is the Hitmaker Honoree, and Victoria Monét will receive the Rising Star Award.

Other award winners include pop star Charli XCX, Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko, South Korean girl group NewJeans, Brazilian singer Luísa Sonza, country star Maren Morris and pop legend Kylie Minogue, who's named the Icon Honoree.

Tracee Ellis Ross will host this year's ceremony, which returns to the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on March 6.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.