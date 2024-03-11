Tank announces The R&B Money Tour

Tank is hitting the road this spring for The R&B Money Tour.



The singer will headline the 25-city trek with support from Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas. It all gets underway May 10 in New Orleans and runs through June 23 in Las Vegas.



An artist presale begins on March 13 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the Ticketmaster presale on March 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 15 at 10 a.m. local time.



Tank's latest single, "Before We Get Started" featuring Fabolous, is out now. The accompanying music video shows the two artists celebrating in the VIP area of a sultry nightclub.

