SZA added to Grammys lineup, will perform Apple Music Live show in Brooklyn

The Recording Academy just announced another performer who has been added to the lineup for the 66th Grammy Awards: this year's most-nominated artist, SZA.

The official Instagram account for CBS, where the show will broadcast live on Sunday, February 4, first shared the news on social media, writing, "You don't want to snooze and miss this moment!"

The Grammy winner joins a list of previously announced stars who'll take the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, including Burna Boy, Travis Scott and Billie Eilish.

SZA leads the pack in nominations with a total of nine. She's up for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album of the Year (SOS); Record and Song of the Year and Best R&B Performance ("Kill Bill"); Best R&B Song ("Snooze") and more.

Prior to music's biggest night, the "Good Days" singer is set to perform an Apple Music Live show from Brooklyn on Wednesday, January 31. She's the next artist to perform as part of the music streamer's series, which was created to help connect stars with audiences around the world.

"I love connecting with people in the crowd when I feel like it's really me and you," she said in an interview.

SZA's Apple Music Live performance at the Barclays Center in New York debuts exclusively on Apple Music and Apple TV+ at 10 p.m. ET.

