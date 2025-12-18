Stevie Wonder cancels 2026 House Full of Toys benefit event

Stevie Wonder's plan to expand his House Full of Toys holiday benefit concert into a four-day event has fallen through due to time constraints. In a statement shared to his Facebook, he announced that he's decided to cancel the shows.

"A week and a half ago I came up with the idea of doing 4 nights at the Fonda Theatre to raise money for House Full of Toys," he began. "Big idea. Little time. So, because of that little time, I've decided to cancel all 4 shows."

He added, "Yet still I will this year put my money where my heart is by giving a substantial donation for the children for House Full of Toys. And next year, we will again do House Full of Toys with the big idea and enough time to put it together."

The 2026 edition of Stevie's House Full of Toys celebration would have marked the event's 26th year. Past performers have included Lionel Richie, Jazmine Sullivan, Anderson .Paak, Queen Latifah, Ella Mai, Jon Batiste, Lucky Daye and El DeBarge.

All ticket holders will receive refunds.

