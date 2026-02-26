Stars playing TLC in upcoming musical have been announced

, Lisa Lopes (Left Eye) and Rozonda Thomas (Chilli) at the 21st Annual American Music Awards, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, February 7th 1994. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

The stars will who portray TLC in the group's upcoming musical, CrazySexyCool — The TLC Musical, have been chosen.

Taking on the role of Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas are Holli' Gabrielle Conway, Jade Milan and Stoney B. Woods, respectively.

"The moment we saw Holli', Jade, and Stoney bring our music to life onstage, we felt an immediate connection," T-Boz said in a statement, according to Playbill.com. "They carry our story with authenticity and grace, and watching them perform is genuinely captivating. We can't wait for audiences to experience CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical."

Written and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, the musical is a "remarkable tale of defiance, triumph, and love," according to Arena Stage. It will bring fans through the group's journey, which survived "fiery scandals, explosive creative clashes and harrowing tragedies," and showcase their "unshakable sisterhood." Hits including "Waterfalls," "Creep," "Unpretty" and "No Scrubs" will be featured throughout the show.

CrazySexyCool — The TLC Musical will run at the Arena Stage theater in Washington, D.C., from June 12 to Aug. 9. Tickets are on sale at ArenaStage.org.

TLC previously chronicled their rise to fame via the 2013 VH1 biopic CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, which starred Keke Palmer, Drew Sidora and Lil Mama.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.