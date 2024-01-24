Snoop Dogg gives health update on daughter Cori after stroke

Snoop Dogg says his daughter, Cori Broadus, is on the road to recovery after she suffered a stroke January 18.

"She's doing a little bit better," Snoop told People in a chat during the Tuesday premiere of his new movie, The Underdoggs.

The health update follows a post by Cori, who said she started "breaking down crying" when it was revealed she'd had a severe stroke.

"Like I'm only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this," she wrote on her Instagram Story last Thursday.

Cori shared her own update Tuesday, writing in a follow-up Story message that she'll most likely be leaving the hospital soon after being taken off a blood thinner.

She also shared footage of being transported to get a CT scan of her chest "to see exactly what caused" the stroke.

"Thank you," Cori wrote. "When I get out I'm going to share everything more in depth."

