Sexyy Red, GIVĒON and Young Thug to perform at Coachella 2026

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 A view of Spectra art installation, Coachella ferris wheel and art installations in the nighttime during weekend 2, day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella) (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The lineup has been announced for the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, taking place April 10-12 and April 17-19. Sexyy RedGIVĒON and Young Thug are among those taking the stage.

Sexyy Red is set to perform during the Friday shows, as is England's own Central Cee. GIVĒON, SwaeLee, PinkPantheress and Davido are scheduled for the Saturday shows, and Young Thug, FKA Twigs and Clipse will help close out with Sunday sets.

Tickets for Coachella 2026, headlined by Sabrina CarpenterJustin Bieber and Karol G, go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PT, with a presale starting Thursday at 11 a.m. PT for 2024/2025 attendees. Registration for a chance at tickets is open now. A press release suggests, "For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2."

Coachella 2026 will take place in its usual home of Indio, California. Both weekends will stream live on YouTube. More information about the lineup and ticket information can be found on Coachella.com.

