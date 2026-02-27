Ryan Coogler, Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary winners at the NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors

Ryan Coogler attends the 17th Annual AAFCA Awards at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 08, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The 57th NAACP Image Awards celebration continued Thursday night with the Creative Honors event, recognizing "25 categories across film, television, documentaries, and acting," according to a press release, and the "voices and talent" behind each.

Ryan Coogler won both outstanding writing and outstanding directing in a motion picture for Sinners, which featured the winners of the outstanding supporting actor and actress in a motion picture categories, Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku.

ABC's Abbott Elementary took home outstanding comedy series, with Janelle James picking up outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series and William Stanford Davis securing the win for the male equivalent of the award.

Netflix got a few Ws via Taraji P. Henson's win as outstanding actress in a limited television (series, special, or movie) for Straw, the outstanding limited television (series, special, or movie) of the year. Tyler Lepley won outstanding actress in a limited television (series, special, or movie) for his work in Ruth & Boaz, and Caleb McLaughlin was named outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his work on Stranger Things.

Other winners of the night included Reasonable Doubt — this year's outstanding drama series; Cedric The Entertainer, who won outstanding actor in a comedy series for The Neighborhood; and The Jennifer Hudson Show, which was named outstanding talk series.

The NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors, which was hosted by KevOnStage and Angel Laketa Moore, also featured Jane Handcock and BJ The Chicago Kid paying tribute to the late Angie Stone and D'Angelo.

The 57th NAACP Image Awards will air live Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.