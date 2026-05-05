Rihanna steps out at 2026 Met Gala

Rihanna attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City. (Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images)

Rihanna's red carpet Met Gala looks never disappoint.

The singer and Fenty Beauty CEO, who first attended the star-studded event in 2007, stunned once again at the 2026 Met Gala.

Rihanna was the last guest to walk the red carpet Monday night, wearing a custom Maison Margiela gown by Glenn Martens and an art deco-style headpiece, according to Vogue.

The handmade gown featured 115,000 crystal beads, jewels and chains and required over 1,300 hours of embroidery, according to Vogue.

In a video on social media, Rihanna said her look was inspired by her native Barbados. "I was coming out of an oyster shell, and I wanted all the pearls and stones to feel, like, oxidized in a way that felt not precious but also with a story," she said.

She told Essence, "They say to be yourself, and I'm like I'm coming out of an oyster, a clamshell," comparing it to a butterfly coming out of a cocoon.

Rihanna was joined on the red carpet by her partner, A$AP Rocky, who wore custom Chanel by Matthieu Blazy.

Describing Rihanna's look, he said, "She's shining like a diamond."

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