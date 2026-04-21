Remastered, unreleased Prince recording drops nearly 10 years after his death

A previously unreleased song from Prince has arrived ahead of the 10th anniversary of his death.

"With This Tear" is now available on streaming services, along with a video on YouTube.

The track, originally recorded at Paisley Park in November 1991, showcases Prince's artistry, as he produced, arranged, composed and performed all the instruments. The song was offered to Céline Dion, who made her own cover in 1992. The new version was mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated engineer/producer and frequent collaborator Chris James.

It's the first of many recordings expected to drop throughout 2026 as part of a new Prince project.

Prince died on April 21, 2016. In honor of the anniversary, A Day 2 Reflect | A Night 2 Remember will be held at Paisley Park in Shakopee, Minnesota, featuring public tours, a candle-lighting ceremony and more.

The milestone is also being celebrated with the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Life, taking place June 3-6 across Paisley Park and downtown Minneapolis. Attendees will get access to unreleased music, screenings, panels and more. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday.

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