Regina King stars as trailblazing congresswoman in 'Shirley' trailer

Regina King stars as Shirley Chisholm, the first Black U.S. congresswoman, in the official trailer for Shirley.

According to its synopsis, the biopic chronicles the trailblazing politician during her historic 1972 presidential campaign.

"I don't think I'm special," King says as Chisholm in the trailer. "I just want to remind people what's possible."

Shirley was written and directed by John Ridley, the Oscar-winning writer of 12 Years a Slave. He also created the series American Crime, for which King won two of her four Emmys.

The film also stars Lucas Hedges, André Holland, Terrence Howard and the late Lance Reddick, among others.

Shirley will be available for streaming March 22 on Netflix.

