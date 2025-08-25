Playboi Carti sets headlining Antagonist Tour for fall

Following the success of his #1 album MUSIC, Playboi Carti will hit arenas across the U.S. this fall.

The rapper's Antagonist Tour, his first solo headline trek since 2021, launches Oct. 3 in Salt Lake City and is set to wrap up Dec. 1 in Atlanta. Support acts include rappers Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang.

An artist presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets, visit PlayboiCarti.com. VIPNation is also offering a variety of VIP packages.

According to a press release, when MUSIC was released in March, it received 139 million first-day streams on Spotify — the most of any album so far this year. In addition, every track on the album charted on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first rapper ever to send 30 or more songs into that chart simultaneously.

