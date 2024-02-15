PinkPantheress to receive Producer of the Year honor at 'Billboard' Women in Music Awards

PinkPantheress will be an honoree at this year's Billboard Women in Music Awards. Billboard announced the news Thursday, noting she'll receive the Producer of the Year Award at the event, which takes place March 6 at LA's YouTube Theater.

"We are thrilled to honor PinkPantheress as one of the most exciting young producers on the rise," said Billboard's editorial director, Hannah Karp. "Women are still seriously underrepresented among the producers making today's top hits, so we're grateful to our partners at Bose for helping spotlight talented artists like PinkPantheress who are producing and inspiring a new generation of women to get behind the boards, in addition to wowing their fans as performers on stage."

She now joins 2023's inaugural Producer of Year, Rosalía. Also being honored are PinkPantheress' "Boys a liar Pt. 2" partner Ice Spice, who'll be honored with the Hitmaker Award, Rising Star recipient Victoria Monét, Breakthrough Award honoree Tems and more. Tracee Ellis Ross will host the show.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.