Peabo Bryson under medical care after suffering stroke

Peabo Bryson performs onstage during the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala at Washington Hilton on November 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund)

Peabo Bryson, the R&B star well known for his duets and hit ballads, is receiving medical care after suffering a stroke, a representative for the singer said in a statement to ABC News.

“Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson - the voice behind the Oscar-winning Disney songs 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'A Whole New World' - has suffered a stroke and is currently under medical care," the representative said. "At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together. The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated.”

Bryson, 75, recorded "Beauty in the Beast" with Céline Dion and "A Whole New World" with Regina Belle. Both songs earned him Grammys for best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals at the 1993 and 1994 ceremonies, respectively.

He is also known for songs including “Can You Stop the Rain," “Feel the Fire," "Tonight, I Celebrate My Love" and "You're Looking Like Love to Me." Among his many collaborations were duets with Roberta Flack, including "Born to Love" in 1983, and "For You and I" with Angela Bofill.

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