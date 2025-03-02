Oscars 2025: Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Queen Latifah praise Quincy Jones' work in film and television

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Quincy Jones' work as a director and producer was recognized Sunday at the 97th Academy Awards.

Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, who were part of his Color Purple film, praised his work while highlighting some of his many achievements, including becoming the first Black composer to be nominated for best original song.

"When we talk about Black excellence, we talk about Quincy," Whoopi said. Oprah added he was someone who was "love, lived out loud in human form" and "whose music and movies continue to inspire us all."

They then introduced Queen Latifah to the stage, who performed "Ease On Down the Road" from The Wiz, for which Quincy served as musical supervisor and music producer.

Quincy passed away in November 2024 of pancreatic cancer. He was 91 years old.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!