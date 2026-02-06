Normani says she's 'more motivated and inspired than ever' has she works on new music

Normani attends the NORMANI exclusively on SHEIN launch party at The Fleur Room on December 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for SHEIN)

Normani's latest update might be the "Dopamine" her fans needed.

The singer, one of the cover stars of the 2026 edition of SI Swimwear, spoke to the publication about new music, which she confirmed is "in the works."

"I am excited about it. You know, I pay attention to my fans. I might not be the best when it comes to social media, and I’ve made that vow to myself that I am going to be better at that—not only for myself, but also for the people who support me and my fans—but I pay close attention, and I see their responses," she says. "I see what they want and what their desires are for me. I’m taking it back to my roots a little bit as well.”

This go-round, Normani says she's “more motivated and inspired than ever."

"I've been going through so many major life transitions that I'm really, really excited for, and I see so much beauty in [them], and I'm just enjoying the journey and the process," Normani tells SI Swimwear. "And so, for me, the sky really is the limit."

Though she has a list in mind for potential features, Normani says her dream collaboration would be with Beyoncé.

“She has been such an influential part of why I ended up falling in love with music, and not just music itself, but also entertainment. Just the grace that she carries, the poise that she carries, her ability to continue to be innovative for decades and decades. ... She is her standard," Normani says.

"And for her to be a Black woman, you know, that makes it even more special for me," she notes. "Like, if she can do it, then a Black girl like me can also do it, and hopefully continue to pave the way for Black women for generations to come."

