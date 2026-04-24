New video for Michael Jackson’s ‘Human Nature’ released alongside 'Michael' movie opening

The soundtrack to the new Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, is out now, and to coincide with the opening, a new video for Jackson's iconic track "Human Nature" has just been released.

The video features footage of people dancing to the song in various locations, cut with clips of Jackson performing the tune.

"Human Nature," from Jackson's sixth solo album, Thriller, was a top-10 hit for the King of Pop, peaking at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was one of seven top-10 hits on the album, two of which, "Billie Jean" and "Beat it," went to #1.

Michael: Songs From the Motion Picture features 13 iconic tracks featured in the film. The album includes tunes from all eras of Michael's career, including The Jackson 5, The Jacksons and Michael's solo career.

Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, stars Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, along with Colman Domingo, Nia Long and Miles Teller. It is in theaters now.

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