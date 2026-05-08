New Music Friday: Too $hort, DaBaby, Dionne Warwick and more

Too $hort is teasing his upcoming album, SirToo$hortVol. 2., with the release of its lead single, "Drink & Smoke" featuring Tyga & E-40. The song was produced by Lil Jon and his late son, Slade. An accompanying visualizer is now streaming on YouTube.

Dionne Warwick continues the rollout for her upcoming final album, DWuets, with the release of its second single, "Where Is Your Heart," featuring John Legend. "Recording with John in itself was a pleasure!" she said in a statement. "He immediately said 'Yes!' when I called asking if he would be part of this project. If I'm honest, I let out a real squeal. I'm still sporting the grin on my face from that day and our recording sessions." DWuets arrives Aug. 7.

DaBaby has released the music video for the remix to "Pop Dat Thang," featuring GloRilla, Yung Miami and YKNiece partying alongside the rapper at a skating rink. David Guetta also dropped his own remix of the track.

TDE's latest signee, Trap Dickey, released The Ville EP, featuring K. Camp, Key Glock, BigXThaPlug, DaBaby, OJ Da Juiceman and YTB Fatt. "I came up outta Hartsville, South Carolina, real small Ville, but it made me who I am. This project is for all The Villes not just my Ville," he said in a statement. "Every corner where folks had to hustle, had to grow up fast, had to figure it out with nothin' handed to 'em. The Ville is my community."

Other releases:

Eric Bellinger, "Just Like You"

Teyana Taylor, "Bed of Roses" featuring Wale

Young Nudy, "Ya Dig"

Nemzzz, "GEEKIN" featuring Lil Yachty

Bruno Mars, "Lo Arriesgo Todo"

Anderson .Paak, "Aftertaste" featuring DEAN

TA Thomas, "You Got Your Wings"

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