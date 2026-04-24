New Music Friday: Kehlani, Latto and GloRilla, and more

Kehlani's self-titled album has arrived just in time for the singer's 31st birthday. "i am honored to present you with the album," she writes on Instagram. "enjoy it. live in it. love through it. i love you l, thank you God. out everywhere now." The 17-track album includes a slew of features like Cardi B, Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Brandy, Big Sean, Usher, Missy Elliott, Lil Jon, Clipse and Leon Thomas.

Latto and GloRilla are together again on a new track called "GOMF" and an accompanying music video guest starring Soulja Boy. Latto, who is currently pregnant with her first child, drops her new album, Big Mama, May 29. Latto and Glo previously collaborated on "Procedure" and "F.N.F (Let's Go) [Remix]."

Yung Miami is out with her latest single and music video, "Spend Dat." The video is set in a strip club and features cameos from NeNe Leakes, Trina, Trick Daddy, Ball Greezy and more.

Omarion has released his new single, "The One." The song, which samples Pharrell Williams' "Beautiful," will be featured on Omarion's upcoming album, O2. Its music video spans New York, LA and Chicago, and features appearances by Omarion's son and daughter.

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