New Music Friday: Chris Brown, Isaiah Rashad, The-Dream and more

Chris Brown previews his upcoming album, Brown, with the release of the new single "Fallin'" featuring Leon Thomas and vocals from Tank. In the accompanying music video, set in Virginia in 1952, Chris, Leon, Tank and Roccstar appear as the group Brown and the Midnight Saints. The video opens with the men joking about bachelor life and teasing Breezy as he admits he falls in love. They head to a blues club, where Usher introduces them to a dancing crowd as they perform. The full video is on YouTube.

Isaiah Rashad released It's Been Awful, featuring SZA, Julian Sintonia and Dominic Fike. "It's been a beautiful mess getting here. Over the years, I've tried on a lot of hats and faces until I found the skin I was comfortable in. This album is a love letter to getting there," he wrote on the album's Instagram.

The-Dream is back with his first musical offering in over a decade. He's released "Bring That Body," a song off his upcoming album, Love/Hate 2, a sequel to his 2007 debut album.

Toosii reflects on the skeptics and naysayers he came across on his journey to stardom in a new song titled "Proud of Me." Its music video, directed by City James, finds Toosii walking through a Baton Rouge neighborhood, where he interacts with residents and highlights their everyday activities. Baton Rouge is Toosii's new home, as he's on the football roster at Louisiana State University.

Tee Grizzley is giving fans some motivation in his latest single, "Still Going." The song "represents more than just a title, it reflects a journey of persistence, growth, purpose and evolution," according to a press release. "It encourages listeners to keep striving, keep growing, and take pride in standing out while continuing to move forward to reach new heights." The video is on YouTube.

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