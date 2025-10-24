New Edition heading on tour with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton

New Edition will celebrate music, legacy and connection in their upcoming trek. They announced the tour via a trailer, which finds them discussing how they can top their recent Las Vegas residency.

"It was dope," Ronnie Devoe says of the residency, "but I feel like we can take it to another level." Mike Bevins says he's two steps ahead and phones Boyz II Men to offer them a spot on the tour.

"New Edition and Boyz II Men. We've never, all these years, never shared the stage together," Johnny Gill says, as they all contemplate how they can do something they've never done.

When Ronnie suggests they're missing "a little feminine energy," Johnny calls the "bona fide queen" Toni Braxton, who accepts the offer without hesitation.

The New Edition Way tour will see New Edition, Boyz II Men and Toni performing their hits in an immersive, 360-degree view. "Here’s the vision. All three of us on the same stage every night. Not taking turns. Actually performing together. Fans all around us going crazy. No barriers. No separation. An original music experience," they say in the trailer. "It will be like nine kings and a queen. The next level starts now."

Dates begin on Jan. 29, 2026, at the Oakland Arena in California, with stops in Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, New York and other major cities on the schedule. There are various presales for the 30-city tour, but tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found at ticketmaster.com.

