NBA Youngboy drops out of Rolling Loud lineup

NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Those traveling to see NBA Youngboy perform at Rolling Loud in Orlando will no longer see the rapper take the stage. NBA announced that he has dropped out of the lineup, citing his need for a break.

“To my Rolling Loud family, I won’t be making it this time. I just need some time away from traveling and performing right now," he wrote on his Instagram Story Thursday. "Love to everybody supporting me, I’ll forever appreciate y’all!”

He was slated to headline the show on Sunday but following his announcement, has been replaced by Ken Carson.

"PLEASE WELCOME OUR NEW SUNDAY HEADLINER, @kencarson," Rolling Loud wrote on Instagram, alongside an updated poster for the festival lineup.

The festival kicks off at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, marking its first time in the city and the only U.S. iteration of the event for 2026. Don Toliver is on headlining duties, while Playboi Carti will headline Saturday's show.

Sexyy Red, Chief Keef, Bossman Dlow and more will also be taking the stage.

Fans unable to attend in person will be able to livestream the event via Amazon Music's Twitch Channel, app and Prime Video. The stream will also feature backstage interviews with some of the artists, hosted by Speedy Morman, Lola Clark and Sadprt.

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