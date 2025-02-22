NAACP Image Awards 2025: Keke Palmer wins entertainer of the year, Kamala Harris' Chairman's Award + more

The NAACP continued its celebration of Black excellence with its 56th annual NAACP Image Awards Saturday, with Queen Latifah, Quinta Brunson, Damon Wayans and Kerry Washington among the winners of the night.

Latifah won the night's first award, outstanding lead actress in a drama series, for her role in The Equalizer, though she was not present to accept the honor. Michael Rainey Jr. took home the male equivalent of that award, marking his first win for his role on Power Book II: Ghost, which came to an end in 2024.

Kerry Washington won lead actress in a motion picture for The Six Triple Eight, which was also named outstanding motion picture, while Keke Palmer won the highly coveted entertainer of the year trophy. In her acceptance speech, she took time to praise the other nominees, including Wicked star Cynthia Erivo.

Quinta Brunson won outstanding actress in a comedy series for Abbott Elementary, while Damon Wayans was shocked by his win for outstanding actor in a comedy series for Poppa's House. He later took the stage with family members -- including siblings Marlon and Kim, as well as son Damon Wayans Jr. -- as the Wayans family was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Their speech featured a summary of brother Keenan Ivory Wayans' journey to success, which inspired them and helped put them on the map.

Dave Chappelle accepted the President's Award, BET was honored with the Founder's Award and Kamala Harris accepted the Chairman's Award.

The NAACP also took time to recognize those affected by the LA wildfires, bringing 22 Altadena residents who lost their homes onto the stage, and encouraging people to donate to the newly launched Altadena Community Preservation Fund. It also paid tribute to those who've passed, including Fatman Scoop, Louis Gossett Jr., DJ Clark Kent, Irv Gotti and Quincy Jones, the latter of whom DJ D-Nice honored with a special set.

Here are the winners of the 56th Annual NAACP Image Awards:

Entertainer of the Year

Keke Palmer

Outstanding Motion Picture

The Six Triple Eight (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Kerry Washington — The Six Triple Eight (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Martin Lawrence — Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Sony Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Damon Wayans — Poppa's House (CBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Rainey Jr. — Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Queen Latifah — The Equalizer (CBS)

