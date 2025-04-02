Mustard opening Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour

Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Mustard will be warming up the crowd during Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour. He revealed on Instagram Tuesday that he's been tapped as the opening act for the trek, where he will warm up the crowd with a DJ set.

"I'm joining Kendrick Lamar and SZA on the Grand National Tour," he wrote on Instagram. He noted that more tickets will be released for fans looking for floor seats.

“Had to look out for my fans. Cash App Card Holders have exclusive access to purchase newly released tickets on the floor,” he added.

Those tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time at Grandnationaltour.com.

"let's get to it," he concluded.

Mustard was responsible for the production of K. Dot's Grammy-winning "Not Like Us," as well GNX tracks "Hey Now" and "TV Off," which he performed alongside Kendrick at the Super Bowl.

The Grand National Tour starts April 19 and wraps on June 18. Cities on the schedule include Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Detroit and Chicago.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

