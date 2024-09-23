Music Notes: Jhené Aiko, Common & Pete Rock and more

Jhené Aiko's Magic Hour Tour is not over just yet. She's announced a third leg of the trek, comprised of seven new stops. She'll be going to Toronto, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee, with help from co-stars Jessie Reyez, Shenseea, Kiana Lede, Tink and more. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at jheneaiko.com, with the first show on Nov. 29.

Pusha T is a fan of lyricism, so he took time to acknowledge Kendrick Lamar's lyrical ability. "I'm sure people have said and have told him his whole career, 'You rap good. You're great, but you rap too much. ... You need to do that.' It's amazing to watch him be exactly who he is, be the lyric king," he said at REVOLT World. "People who never even listen to lyrics are reciting his freestyles, his battles, his songs. It's great to watch. And it's great for what it is we do in lyric-driven hip-hop."

A Beyoncé x Levi collaboration is being teased to fans. The denim brand shared a photo of what seems to be the singer on a horse with a cowboy hat. "INTRODUCING: A New Chapter," the company captioned an Instagram post, tagging Bey. The account's bio reads, "Let the countdown begin."

Common and Pete Rock have added another date to their tour. The show, slated to go down at New York City's Webster Hall, will take place Friday, the day vinyl versions of their The Auditorium Vol. 1. will be released. Tickets for the album listening party are currently on sale.

