VRAI compiled a list of the most popular diamond shapes in Florida.

While the classic Round Brilliant continues to reign supreme as the most sought-after diamond shape for engagement rings nationwide, shifting tastes are giving rise to new favorites. Across the U.S., couples are expressing individuality through fancy and unique diamond shapes that add a personal touch to their ring choices.

The Sunshine State favors brilliance and boldness. The crisp, square Princess cut is an emerging favorite among those who want maximum scintillation and contemporary appeal. Bezel or split-shank settings elevate its clean lines.

VRAI, a fine jewelry company specializing in lab-grown diamonds, shares the most popular diamond shapes in Florida.

Most popular diamond shapes in the U.S.

1. Round Brilliant

2. Oval

3. Emerald

4. Pear

5. Radiant

Most popular diamond shapes in Florida

1. Round Brilliant

2. Emerald

3. Pear

4. Oval

5. Radiant

This story was produced by VRAI and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.