Most popular boy names in the 90s in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
#30. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,083
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,089 (#202 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,104 (#35 most common name)
#29. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning "helpful".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,515
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 631 (#303 most common name, -90.3% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,478 (#27 most common name)
#28. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,616
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,454 (#56 most common name, -47.8% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,634 (#26 most common name)
#27. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,778
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,385 (#61 most common name, -50.1% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,752 (#28 most common name)
#26. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,358
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,435 (#36 most common name, -39.7% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,058 (#32 most common name)
#25. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,381
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,294 (#97 most common name, -72.6% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,220 (#25 most common name)
#24. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning "narrow strait".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,485
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 832 (#249 most common name, -91.2% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,218 (#24 most common name)
#23. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God remembers".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,179
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,895 (#122 most common name, -81.4% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,280 (#16 most common name)
#22. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,408
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 7,273 (#8 most common name, -30.1% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,943 (#23 most common name)
#21. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning "magnificent".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,546
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,743 (#76 most common name, -74.0% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,135 (#22 most common name)
#20. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,548
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 7,002 (#13 most common name, -33.6% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,410 (#5 most common name)
#19. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,686
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,846 (#22 most common name, -45.3% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,818 (#18 most common name)
#18. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,774
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,839 (#49 most common name, -64.4% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,929 (#7 most common name)
#17. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,872
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,641 (#54 most common name, -66.5% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,500 (#21 most common name)
#16. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,989
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,903 (#48 most common name, -64.5% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,240 (#14 most common name)
#15. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning "righteous".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,133
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,055 (#106 most common name, -81.5% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,128 (#17 most common name)
#14. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,191
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,825 (#71 most common name, -74.8% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,454 (#20 most common name)
#13. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,528
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,536 (#34 most common name, -60.7% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,147 (#15 most common name)
#12. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,734
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,720 (#23 most common name, -51.3% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,229 (#19 most common name)
#11. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,866
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,768 (#32 most common name, -59.8% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,738 (#10 most common name)
#10. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,308
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 6,545 (#16 most common name, -46.8% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,962 (#13 most common name)
#9. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,326
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,181 (#100 most common name, -82.3% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,308 (#9 most common name)
#8. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,860
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 6,007 (#21 most common name, -53.3% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,712 (#12 most common name)
#7. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,974
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,124 (#67 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,326 (#6 most common name)
#6. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,810
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 7,044 (#12 most common name, -49.0% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,345 (#8 most common name)
#5. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning "beacon hill" or "crow".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,154
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,033 (#109 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,415 (#11 most common name)
#4. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,905
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 7,391 (#6 most common name, -53.5% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,673 (#3 most common name)
#3. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 17,463
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,952 (#29 most common name, -71.6% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,184 (#4 most common name)
#2. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 20,271
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,053 (#27 most common name, -75.1% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,280 (#2 most common name)
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Florida
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 24,902
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 7,367 (#7 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 90s)
National:
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,451 (#1 most common name)