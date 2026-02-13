Montell Jordan opens up about being cancer free

Montell Jordan is living as a cancer-free man.

The "This is How We Do it" singer opened up to People magazine about his cancer journey, confirming that for the second time he is no longer battling the disease.

He spoke to People about both diagnoses, revealing he had Stage 1 prostate cancer in early 2024, for which he underwent a successful prostatectomy. Nearly a year later, an "aggressive" Stage 2 prostate cancer had returned in his lymph nodes. After radiation treatments, he got the call of relief in December 2025.

"Following the roller coaster ride of becoming a two-time cancer survivor, standing in my home on Christmas Day, surrounded by my kids and my grandkids, to get the call on that morning was surreal," he said. "It's almost like it's still unbelievable that we're at this place right now, but we're just super, super grateful."

The 57-year-old singer said he isn't too worried about a third diagnosis, partly because he made significant health and lifestyle changes. Jordan cut out sugar and dairy, and is exercising consistently.

On World Cancer Day, Feb. 4, Jordan took to Instagram to promote and seek help finishing Sustain, the documentary about his cancer journey.

"Most times, it doesn't matter until it hits you close enough. I'd love to represent your 'close enough,'" Jordan wrote in his video caption.

