Michael Jackson biopic gets a release date

By Jill Lances

The planned Michael Jackson biopic finally has a release date.

Deadline reports that Michael, directed by Training Day'Antoine Fuqua and starring the singer's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, will hit theaters April 18, 2025.

Production on the film is set to begin January 22. It's being produced by Graham King, who was responsible for the 2000 Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as the 2006 Oscar winner The Departed. The script is by John Logan, who wrote the James Bond flick Skyfall.

The film is expected to cover all aspects of Jackson’s career and personal life, giving insight into both his personal struggles and creative genius.

