Miami-Dade County & Broward County Public Schools announce closures beginning Tuesday after school.

Due to Hurricane Milton, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system has announced that “all Miami-Dade County Public Schools school-related activities inclusive of adult education will be suspended as of 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

Also, Broward County Public Schools announced closures beginning at 4 p.m.

Here are their announcements below:

Hurricane Milton Update.



