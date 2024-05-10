Megan Thee Stallion constricts her haters with "BOA"

Megan Thee Stallion has released her new song "BOA," along with a music video.



The track, which samples Gwen Stefani's 2004 song "What You Waiting For?," has Meg hitting back at her haters.



"Doing s*** for TikTok / B**** I'm really hip-hop / They all know my s*** hit/ Ain't listen when your s*** drop," she raps.



The video for the song has Meg playing a video game character that comes to life and takes out the players one by one.



"BOA" follows her previously released snake-themed tracks "Hiss" and "Cobra."



Meg's Hot Girl Summer tour, featuring opening act and "Wanna Be" collaborator GloRilla, kicks off Tuesday, May 14, in Minnesota.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

