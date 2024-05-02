Mary J. Blige announces guest speakers for Strength of a Woman Summit

By Andrea Tuccillo

Mary J. Blige has announced the lineup for her third annual Strength of a Woman Summit, set to take place May 11 in New York City.

Taraji P. Henson, Tasha Smith, Method Man, Marsai Martin, Larenz Tate, Angie Martinez, Pinky Cole, Crystal Hayslett, Misa Hylton, Bevy Smith, Claire Sulmers and Michael Rainey Jr. will be among the guest speakers. 

The free event at NYC's The Glasshouse will feature panels, workshops, activations, experiences and more. One of the panels, Girl Talk with MJB, will have Mary J. joined by Taraji, Tasha and Angie for a conversation on the importance of Black women's friendships. 

As previously announced, the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit runs from May 10-12 and includes a concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center with Mary, 50 Cent, Jill Scott, Jadakiss, Muni Long, Lola Brooke and Funk Flex; a comedy show with Tiffany Haddish and others; a jazz concert with Robert Glasper; a gospel brunch hosted by Mary, and a gospel concert featuring The Clark Sisters.

Visit soawfestival.com for all the details.

