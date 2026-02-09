Mary J. Blige to perform at the 10th annual Love Rocks NYC

Mary J. Blige attends as Lifetime hosts the world premiere of 'Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy' at Hearst Tower on February 04, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Mary J. Blige is among the stars set to take the stage at the 10th annual Love Rocks NYC, a benefit concert that raises money for God's Love We Deliver, which provides medically tailored meals to New Yorkers living with severe illnesses.

Mary joins a lineup including Jon Batiste, Billy F Gibbons and Elvis Costello, with special guests to be announced. The show will be led by music director and band leader Will Lee and takes place March 5 at the Beacon Theatre. JB Smoove, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Ross, Julianne Moore, Paul Shaffer and Zarna Garg are also set to appear.

In other Mary news, her latest Lifetime film aired Saturday. Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy follows the story of Val, a wife and stay-at-home mom who "is grappling with empty-nest feelings, loneliness and growing emotional distance from her husband Ross," according to the synopsis. "She begins to realize that her marriage and the woman she once was, may be slipping away."

The film is named after Mary's song "Be Happy," which she told Billboard was inspired by real-life experiences.

“When I was recording these songs, they were movies,” she said. “I was living ‘Real Love.’ Even if I didn’t go to college, I was searching for a real love."

She added that Val's story mirrors her own journey of self-discovery. "[S]he’s trying to figure out where she fits and what her purpose is now because her marriage is fizzling out, and it’s now time to reinvent, not be stuck and move forward," she said. "That’s been the story of my life: reinventing. Not because somebody wants me to, but because it’s where life takes me."

Mary is set to kick off her first-ever Las Vegas residency on May 1.

