Mary J. Blige announces first-ever Las Vegas residency

Fresh off her 55th birthday, Mary J. Blige is giving her fans a special gift. She's announced that she's bringing her talents to Sin City with a Las Vegas residency.

Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story The Las Vegas Residency will feature 10 dates scheduled between May 1 and July 18. She describes it as a chance to unite longtime fans from across the globe and hints at some unexpected surprises.

"I've been so excited to announce this Vegas residency," Mary says in a statement. "Creating a show like this has been something I've always wanted to do. It's a chance to get my fans together from all over – different cities, states, and countries – to experience something together. My Life, My Story will be just that – with some surprises for my fans that have been there through it all. See you in May!"

Tickets first go on presale via Citi/AAdvantage Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, followed by an artist fan presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation, Ticketmaster and MGM Rewards presales will then begin Thursday at 10 a.m. PT; general public sales begin Friday.

The announcement comes just days after Mary extended her partnership with Lifetime. Under the new deal, she will work on three additional original films. Be Happy, named after her 1994 hit, premieres Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

