Mariah Carey to perform at Olympics opening ceremony

Mariah Carey performs during opening night of Mariah Carey's 'Christmastime In Las Vegas' at Dolby Live at Park MGM on November 28, 2025 (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)

Mariah Carey is heading to Italy in February for the Winter Olympics.

The diva, who just wrapped up her Christmas residency in Las Vegas, will perform at the opening ceremony for Milano Cortina 2026 on Feb. 6. After that, she will warm up in Dubai, where she's booked to perform on Feb. 7 as part of a festival that also features Bryan Adams, Seal, Diana Ross and Ricky Martin.

In other Mariah news, her Here For It All Holiday Special, which streamed live from Las Vegas on Apple Music on Saturday night, is now available on demand. It features Mariah performing all her holiday hits as well as a medley of classics, including "Emotions," "Hero," "Fantasy," "Always Be My Baby," a full performance of "We Belong Together" and more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.