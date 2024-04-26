Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival to feature Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Chief Keef's return to home city

The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival is coming back for its sixth year, with a lineup filled with stars ready to hit the stage.

The three-day event is taking place June 14-16 at the Seatgeek Stadium in Chicago, with headliners Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Chief Keef. The performance will mark Chief's return to his hometown and the first time he's performed there in a decade.

"It's going to be a historic moment in Chicago music history when Sosa returns home to perform at Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash," Berto Solorio, co-founder of the festival, tells the Chicago Sun-Times of Chief Keef's return.

Travis will kick things off the first night, with some help from Big Sean, Flo Milli and other artists, who'll warm up for him. Playboi Carti will take the stage the second night following performances from Kodak Black, Bia and more.

Finally, Sosa will headline on the final night, wrapping things up. Also taking the stage that night are J.I.D., Lil Yachty, Waka Flocka Fame and YG Marley, to name a few.

